How UMIDIGI perfects details for a bezel-less Phone for everyone (video)

UMIDIGI began production of the bezel-less phone UMIDIGI Crystal a long time ago, but unexpected difficulties stalled the release of the device. Since the first announcement, many users keep asking when it will come to the market and so do we. The company has been asking themselves the substantial question every company does before a new product launch: Why would customers buy a full-screen smartphone?

High speaker sound volume and Strong Signal

The obvious answer is a bezel-less smartphone with high screen-ratio will widen view and break boundaries. But how about details? High screen-ratio may sacrifice some basic functions in a device like speaker volume or signal strength. To cope with many of these problems, UMIDIGI decided to sacrifice 2 months of marketing time to perfect all the details before the official launch.

Premium Materials, Essential Lines

Sound volume problem is solved with BOX sound chamber technology to improve the sound coming from the earpiece speaker. Also, rear cameras, fingerprint sensor, and the flash led light are all in one line, for a symmetrical design. All details improvements are inside a premium 2.5D glass unibody, which also improves the signal performance.

Breathing Notification Light, USB Type-C, Quick Charge

An additional breathing light line was added on the front like it is the entrance of the magic box. Immersive full display design plus a FHD screen bring a clear visual enjoyment. The moment you open the box, the company wants you to have a mind-blowing experience. Just as the intent behind UMIDIGI Crystal, is to make you think outside the box. USB Type-C reversible connector supports quick charge and dual-camera takes photo shooting to the next level. Starting from $99 make everyone can enjoy the latest technology. Subscribe now to get the latest UMIDIGI Crystal news and get the chance to buy it for $99.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: