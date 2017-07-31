6GB/Helio P25 flagship Ulefone T1 presale begins at $199.99 (video)

Chinese phone maker Ulefone just kicked off the presale of their latest flagship, Ulefone T1. The device features impressive 6GB RAM and powerful yet efficient Helio P25 SoC. You can pre-order the Ulefone T1 now for $199.99, that’s $100 off the retail price. Before you do that, let’s take a closer look at the phone.

The T1 is powered by latest Helio P25 octa-core SoC with a whopping 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can meet all your needs for a smooth, fast and efficient user experience. Besides, the T1 packs the advanced Mali-T880 GPU for enhanced graphic performance.

In the meantime, T1 is equipped with a dual rear camera and a decent front snapper that won’t let mobile photography enthusiasts down. The dual cameras on the back sports a 16MP main sensor to capture main object and a 5MP sub shooter to capture depth information. With the T1, you can shoot great bokeh shots with ease. As for selfies, it sports a high-resolution 13MP sensor along with a softlight for better selfie shots.

In addition, it supports a rather extensive frequency bands with 25 bands under 5 types, covering carriers in more than 150 countries around the globe. On top of that, other features of the T1 include a 5.5″ FHD display, 3680mAh battery with PE+2.0 fast charging, CNC-processed metal unibody, front fingerprint scanner, 6-axis gyroscope, and Android 7.0 Nougat.

During the presale, you can also get a $40 gift bag along with the order. And there are also chances to get an Ulefone T1 for free. The presale will last up until August 6th and after that date, the price will jump up to the retail level of $299.99. The shipment would start within 1 week after the presale ends. For more information about the event, visit the presale page here.

