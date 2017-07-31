LEAGOO KIICAA S8 latest live prototype photos released

Since Leagoo officially announced its first 18:9-screen smartphone KIICAA S8 equipped with MT6763 chipset, more and more devices are being announced with a 18:9 screen ratio that seems to be becoming the new standard in the mobile industry. Together with the new aspect ration, comes the full-screen design that is increasingly growing in the second half of 2017. To cover that segment too, KIICAA Mix was announced last week and is set to debut in August. You can subscribe for a $30 off here.

This new shift to full-screen devices along with the 18:9 aspect ratio signifies a new development field, maybe the first change since Steve Jobs announced the iconic iPhone 4 back in 2010. The new trend is already starting to show up in new devices, with one of them being Leagoo KIICAA S8. A group of photos were released recently, showing a working device:

It’s reported that this is just a KIICAA S8 engineering prototype and the final design is still to be revealed when the device is ready for release.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: