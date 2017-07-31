Nokia 9 Specifications Spotted on GFXBench Database

HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 9, its first Nokia flagship, in just a few weeks on August 16. And today, the Nokia 9 was spotted on the GFXBench database revealing several of the device’s specifications.

The listing confirms previous rumors that the Nokia 9 will sport real flagship specifications including a 5.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Along with those, the listing also reveals that the new device will also feature an Adreno 540 graphics chip, 4GB of RAM, and 64Gb of internal storage.

The listing also states that the Nokia 9 will be equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera as well as a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, both of which are capable of capturing 4K video. Lastly, the listing shows that the Nokia 9 will come with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

With these specifications, it looks like we’ll be getting our first real Nokia flagship in a long while and makes the device’s August 16 launch much more exciting.

(source | via)

