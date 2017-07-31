Sony-style Oukitel K3 is coming with large battery and dual curved glossy cover

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

In the smartphone market, large battery smartphones are popular for their long battery life. But there is a gap for those who love to be unique, those who seek not only long battery life but nice design and performance as well. This is an area where today’s large battery smartphones seem fixed in form and monotonous. Is there a smartphone that meets all your needs?

Today, OUKITEL shows their own proposal and launches a combination of craftsmanship and art: Oukitel K3. It sports both fashionable design as well as good performance. The design is inspired by Sony Xperia XZ series, beautiful mellow exterior on both sides together with the ergonomic frame, echoing the innovations inside.

K3 tries to provide a perfect business smartphone for successful men and businessmen. It aims to become a milestone for massive battery smartphones around the world as it features 4 “Global firsts” in the 6000mAh battery category devices:

Global first 16MP+16MP camera Global first quad-camera smartphone Global first dual-curved both on the front and back Global first glossy surface on screen and back cover

To sum up, you get a large battery, a great camera for catching daily life photos both in good and low light environments, a powerful chipset for running smoothly and large memory for storing many files. Also, there is a beautiful design, while the cost-effective price will save your budget.

K3 still has many more unknown details, but they will come up as we approach the release date. More information will be soon available on the company’s official website.

