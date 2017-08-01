Dodocool DA85 5-port USB Power Adapter with Quick Charge 3.0 offer

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Dodocool is a brand originating from China and is pretty popular around the world, as its products are very useful in everyday life. PC accessories, smartphone accessories, audio headset, you name it. And all come with great build quality and budget prices. The Dodocool DA85 5-port USB Power Adapter is of that kind and comes with Quick Charge 3.0 support as well.

No matter if you are at home or your office, surely you have come across difficult circumstances that you needed to charge more than one device at the same place and messed around with multiple chargers and power outlets. Dodocool wanted to provide a solution to that, so they created the DA85 that provides for 5 USB charging ports in one place, with 2 of them being QC 3.0 certified. The QC ports have outputs of 3.6-6.5V/3A, 6.5-9V/2A or 9-12V/1.5A per QC 3.0 port. Also, the device is very portable, just a little bigger than a credit card.

You can visit the official product page to learn detailed information about the Power Adapter and see the Amazon links if you decide to buy one. Its price starts at $12.99 for the model without QC 3.0 and reaches $24.99 for the top 6-port one.

