Leagoo KIICAA Mix will feature Sharp panel and OV rear dual camera

While Xiaomi is getting ready to release the second iteration of the Mix, all-screen smartphones are becoming hotter and hotter. However, most consumers want to not just buy a powerful device, but they would prefer a less powerful device at a more affordable price.

The upcoming Leagoo KIICAA Mix is such a kind of an affordable all-screen smartphone, as Leagoo is used to do in the past. Since the company officially released the renderings and listing time of KIICAA Mix, many users expressed their interest in the device, as it is an inexpensive all-screen phone.

According to the latest news from Leagoo, KIICAA Mix will feature a 5.5″ Sharp FHD panel and OV 13MP/2MP sensors on the back.

Just recently, Leagoo opened an official discussion and reservation activities where users can vote on their favorite configuration and price, submit their email and get the chance to get a $30 discount coupon. You can participate here.

