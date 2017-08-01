MGCOOL offers cool products for students with the Back To School Promotions

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL, the China-based company, has released several products to complement the lifestyle of the people. The product includes a wide range of action cameras, audio accessories, and wearables. With schools set to reopen within the next few weeks, parents are busy with the purchase of various essential items for their kids. While the Explorer series of action cameras will be useful for students to capture images and videos for projects and assignments, the products such as MGCOOL Wave enable them to listen to audio and video lessons without disturbing lessons. Moreover, MGCOOL Band 2 help students to keep track of their fitness during the busy school life. In this article, we will take a look at the various products manufactured by MGCOOL. Below, you can see all the offers in one place.

MGCOOL Explorer 1S

Available in Black and Silver color variants, the MGCOOL Explorer 1S features a 2″ display, Novatek NT96660 processor, Sony IMX078 sensor including the ability to capture images up to 20M starting from 5M. It is possible to capture 4K videos at 24fps and FHD at 60fps. The camera is integrated with a 170-degree wide angle technology with H.264 support. The camera is water-resistant up to 30m with the packaged case. The Explorer 1S ships with a 1050mAh battery, which is capable of delivering a backup time of 80 minutes for capturing FHD video. You can get it here.

MGCOOL Explorer ES

MGCOOL Explorer ES offers Allwinner V3 processor, FULL HD sensor coupled with 170-degree wide angle lens. You will be able to capture images up to 16M staring from 2M. When it comes to videography, the Explorer ES is capable of shooting 3K images @15fps and 2K @30fps. The camera also offers support for car mode in addition to water-resistant up to 30m. The Explorer ES is capable of delivering working time of 90 minutes with its 1050mAh battery. Get it on Gearbest.

MGCOOL Explorer Pro

MGCOOL Explorer Pro is equipped with a 2″ display, Allwinner V3 processor, Sony IMX179 sensor alongside 6G “Sharkeye” lens with 170-degree wide angle. It is possible to capture images without any loss of clarity. With Explorer Pro, you can capture images up to 16M starting with 2M. Moreover, you can capture 4K videos @30fps and FHD videos @60fps. With support for H.264 compression, the MGCOOL Explorer Pro is powered by a 1050mAh battery. The camera is also water-resistant up to 30m with the provided waterproof case. You can find it here.

MGCOOL Wave

As a student, you will be required to listen to audio and video lessons. Why not invest in a quality earphone so that you can listen without causing disturbance? MGCOOL Wave features a CSR8635 processor, CVC6.0 Noise Reduction technology coupled with ergonomic design. In addition to Bluetooth 4.1, the Wave earphone also provides support for EDR, GFSK and water-resistant capability with IPX7. It is also possible to answer telephone calls with the ability to connect two devices using one earphone. The Bluetooth-enabled MGCOOL Wave is powered by a 100mAh battery. Get it from Gearbest.

MGCOOL Band 2

If you are a student, you should definitely keep track of your health and fitness for better concentration while studying. MGCOOL Band 2 is here for your rescue. It features a 0.66″ OLED display, KX022 tri-axis sensor, NRF51822 QFAC processor with support for Bluetooth 4.0. The Band 2 provides support for monitoring heart rate, motion, sleep including the ability to control calls and messages. The wearable is powered by an 80mAh battery with a standby time of 21 days. See it here.

