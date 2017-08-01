Moto X4 Launching in Asia Soon, Gets Certified in Indonesia

It looks like the Moto X4, one of the many phones the Lenovo owned Motorola is releasing this year, is set to launch in Asia soon as the phone was spotted on POSTEL, Indonesia’s certification agency or the equivalent of the FCC in the country. The usual case is when devices are spotted on POSTEL, they’re eventually released in other territories in Asia such as Malaysia, India, and more.

The Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch 1080p resolution display, IP68 water and dust resistance, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, a 3,000mAh battery, and comes with Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. It will also be equipped with a dual rear camera system consisting of a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor.

The new device will come in two variants – a 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and a 3GB RAM/64GB storage version. The Moto X4 also supports expandable storage via microSD card.

With the POSTEL sighting, the Moto X4 should be expected to launch in Indonesia sometime in the next few weeks, with launches in nearby territories either at the same time or following soon.

