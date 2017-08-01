Oukitel U11 Plus Sapphire Blue and Jet Black starts presale today from $139.99

Oukitel just set out presale for the new Sapphire Blue and Jet Black of their latest flagship Oukitel U11 Plus. The new U11 Plus features a sparkling radiance design and dual 16MP cameras. You can pre-order the U11 Plus now for $139.99 on TinyDeal, which is $60 off the retail price.

Before you decide whether you will buy it or not, let’s see what the U11 Plus brings to the table. The new U11 Plus is redesigned and now features a 5.7″ FHD 2.5D curved display, as well as a radiance back-cover with IML tech and two-sided curved metal frame. So, the U11 Plus has 3 “big” features: Big screen, Big memory, Big battery and high definition cameras both on the front and back.

Oukitel U11 Plus main specs

Display: 5.7 inch FHD 1920*1080 pixels

Chipset: MT6750T Octa-core 1.5GHz

Memory: 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, 128GB expandable

Battery: 3700mAh Li-ion, 5V/1.5A quick charger

Cameras: 13.0MP (16MP via interpolation) and flash light front and rear

Network: 2G: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; 3G: 900/2100MHz; 4G: B1/3/7/8/20

SIM Card: 2 nano SIM/1 nano sim + 1 TF card

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/hall sensor/notification LED/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor

