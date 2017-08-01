Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) Support Page Hints at Imminent Release

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy C7 (2017) is set to be released in the next few days as the device’s support page is now online, which heavily suggests that the device will be released very soon.

If the Galaxy C7 (2017) does indeed get released in the next few days, then it will be the first available Samsung smartphone with a dual rear camera system. It’s been previously reported that Samsung plans to release at least three new devices with dual rear camera systems – the Galaxy C7 (2017), the Galaxy C10 Pro, and the Galaxy Note 8. And it looks like the Galaxy C7 (2017) will be the first of the three to make it to market.

The Galaxy C7 (2017) is part of Samsung’s mid-range line of smartphones which is intended to bridge the gap between the company’s high-end S series and its entry-level A series. The Galaxy C7 (2017) features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display and an unknown Exynos octa-core processor which runs at 2.39GHz. The new device will be available in two variants – one with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage and another with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

