Ulefone Gemini Pro $14 coupons offer on GearBest (coupon)

The deca-core, dual-camera flagship Ulefone Gemini Pro has been well-received by the users for its outstanding overall performance and appealing looks since its launch. As a thank you, Ulefone offers $14 coupons on GearBest, meaning that you can get a Gemini Pro for merely $234.99 now!

Before getting to that, let’s breeze through the main features of the Gemini Pro one more time. The phone is powered by the latest deca-core Helio X27 SoC clocked @2.6GHz, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Another highlight feature is the dual rear camera setup with two 13MP Sony IMX258 sensors, one RGB and one monochromatic. Also, on the front you’ll find a 13MP selfie shooter with a softlight. Other specs include 5.5″ FHD display, CNC-processed metal unibody, multiple-functional front fingerprint scanner, and GPS+Glonass+Beidou navigation. In addition, there is a gyroscope sensor and a 3680mAh battery supported by 18W PE+2.0 fast charger. It runs on the latest Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

There are only 200pcs of coupons that you can use to buy the device from Gearbest. Just use coupon ULEPRO during checkout to get the discount. So if you want to grab one, catch it before units end. What’s more, the presale of the latest 6GB RAM, dual camera flagship Ulefone T1 has begun during which the T1 is priced at $199.99. When the presale ends on August 6th, the price will rise to $299.99. You can get it here.

