Cubot Magic 8-curved presale begins, sells for only $89.99

You all know Cubot Magic by now. It is the new, curved on all eight sides smartphone from Cubot and has now officially started the presale period for the great price of $89.99 on Gearbest. The killer feature in its design is that the screen and the back panel are curved on all eight sides.

It resembles a crystal pebble in the dark when the display is off. Since it belongs to the low-end category it features the MT6737 SoC, 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB more. The company decided to leave out any pre-installed advertising apps, so Cubot Magic runs smoothly with the Pure Android 7.0 OS.

What’s more, Cubot Magic sports a rear dual camera combo (13MP/2MP) and is equipped with dual-LED flash that significantly improves shooting in low-light conditions. Overall, design is the No1 feature of Magic. But the price is also a surprise. The original price is around $110, but during the presale period, it is available for only $89.99. In addition, every day there will be 10 units available for snap up with $49.99. The presale period starts today and ends on August 21st. Go grab yours now!

