Dodocool DH03 Yellow Natural Crystal Himalayan Salt Lamp $7 off on Amazon

Apart from manufacturing gadgets and accessories for PCs and smartphones, Dodocool manufactures some cool house appliances for better living. One of them is the Dodocool DH03 Yellow Natural Crystal Himalayan Salt Lamp that apart from gently lighting the room, does other things too.

Well, of course, the main purpose of a lamp is to shed light. And the DH03 does that very well. It is made of a 10W incandescent bulb with a lamp shade of Himalayan crystal salt. For that reason, it gives off a gentle and relaxing light and helps purify the air with negative ions and counteract electromagnetic radiation. It is the perfect element for a mind-relaxing and calming atmosphere at your place. Ideal for daily use at home, near computers and televisions, around pets, in offices and anywhere else you want to improve air quality and promote health and wellness.

Natural Air Purifier

With the included 10W bulb lit, the heated crystal salt lampshade can absorb water and then evaporate it, releasing negative ions into the air, thus, creating an effect similar to an ionizer and purifying the surrounding air. These negative ions neutralize pollutants such as allergens and irritants, help relieve symptoms of asthma, sinusitis, and allergy. Also, it improves sleep quality. You can see the full details here where you can also find the Amazon links according to your country of origin. It costs just $14.99 on the US Amazon.

