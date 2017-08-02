First official video of Blackview A7 is out, company sponsors Crystal Palace

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

At the end of July Blackview introduced us to their new product – the most ultra-budget smartphone Blackview A7, which rapidly became extremely popular among users thanks to its decent specs and unbelievable price. Since the presale began, orders have gone through the roof. Especially since its price dropped even lower than the initial price. It is now on special offer on Aliexpress for just $39.99!

Of course, seeing the price made many users being curious about the device: How does it actually look? How about its camera performance? Today, Blackview uploaded a video answering these questions.

Blackview advocates the young, energetic and never stop moving forward. Recently, the company sponsored one of the world’s most influential sports – football- sponsoring the team Crystal Palace F.C. and will debute in a match on August 5.

Blackview A7 Specifications

MediaTek MT6580A with a frequency of 1.3 GHz

5″ HD display

Dual rear camera 5 MP/0.3 MP

Front camera 2 MP

1 GB of RAM

8 GB ROM

Bak 2800mAh capacity battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Colors: black, white, gold and blue

