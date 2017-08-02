MGCOOL Explorer 2C close-up shots revealed

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

MGCOOL recently announced the launch of the next-generation flagship Explorer 2C action camera. The main attraction of the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is the addition of a 2″ touch display. The latest news is that the company has released real close-up images of the camera so that you will be able to visualize the look and feel of the action camera including the various controls such as power and Wi-Fi activation. It is also possible to examine the sensor deeply with the newly released captures.

When compared with GoPro Hero 5 and YI 4K camera, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is designed with a more compact and smaller body. Moreover, the camera provides adequate grip during climbing, trekking, boating including shooting from inside high-speed vehicles and trains.

MGCOOL Explorer 2C is equipped with fine matte material on the front cover to provide deep resistance to scratches and improper handling. Priced at $150, the Explorer 2C will be among the best options for photography enthusiasts when compared with competing cameras. The company has bundled a crisp configuration based on this price range, such as an integrated professional 7-glass sharp lens to increase light intake and filter out stray light for crisper and images even in low light conditions.

Specs-wise, the MGCOOL Explorer 2C is equipped with a Novatek NT96660 processor, Sony IMX078 sensor with the ability to capture 170-degree images. The camera provides the ability to capture images up to 20Mand 4K videos at 24fps. It is also possible to capture 2K videos at 30fps with H.264 compression support. Powered by a 1050mAh battery, the Explorer 2C is capable of delivering 60 minutes of 4K-enabled shooting. Find out more about the device here.

