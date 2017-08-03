Case Images Reveal Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Design

Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are some of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. And it looks like we’re now getting an early glimpse of how both devices will look like as images of smartphone gel cases from case maker Olixar have been spotted online revealing the design of both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

Looking at the images, the glass portion on the back of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have been significantly downsized and no longer goes beyond the fingerprint sensor. The images also confirm that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will sport a single sensor rear camera instead of a more popular and trendy dual rear camera system.

The display on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL also looks significantly larger with very minimal bezels, a big improvement and change from the original Pixel. A long ear piece speaker can also be seen in the images. Additionally, the case maker has confirmed that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will no longer have a 3.5mm port so users will have to use the USB Type-C port for their headphones.

The cases are now available for pre-order over at MobileFun, where the images were spotted, with a price of €5.59 for each of the cases, except the clear one which is priced at €8.95.

(source – 1,2 | via)

