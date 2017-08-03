First UMIDIGI Crystal camera shots revealed (photos)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As UMIDIGI Crystal is on its way to hit the market soon, the company provides media with more and more information regarding their first all-screen smartphone. Under the delicate yet solid 2.5D front and back glass covered body, UMIDIGI Crystal also features a dual rear camera, and the first UMIDIGI Crystal shots are just leaked from the company, let’s take a look at the photo quality.

13MP/5MP Rear Dual Camera

UMIDIGI Crystal packs a pair of Samsung 13M/5MP cameras. More light can be absorbed by the dual camera in comparison with the standard single-lens camera, hens better photo quality.

Wider Shooting Angle

In the video, UMIDIGI compares the camera shooting between UMIDIGI Crystal and iPhone 6 Plus. UMIDIGI Crystal is able to take wider angles of a frame than the iPhone 6 Plus thanks to the bezel-less screen and dual camera.

Auto-adaptation for Selfie Mode

In order to make room for the full-screen display, the front camera is subtly placed on the lower right part of the phone’s front surface. But this new design doesn’t mean that either the quality of the front camera quality or the selfie taking experience are sacrificed. Instead, it offers more alternatives to take selfies. The auto-adaptation Selfie Mode on UMIDIGI Crystal allows you to take photos with the front camera with the phone upside-down just as the camera is on the upper end.

To stay up to date with the latest news about UMIDIGI Crystal, visit the official activity page. Below, you can see some samples from the Crystal camera.

