Leagoo KIICAA Mix Global Reservation: Get $30 coupon and win a free smartphone

Leagoo KIICAA Mix finally enters the last mile before it arrives in the hands of its owners. The global registration process is now open and rewards early birds with a $30 coupon as well as a silicon case and a USB Type-C headset. In addition, you will get the chance to win a Mix for free. The global pre-sale will be exclusively hosted on Gearbest from 21st Aug, please stay tuned. The reservation page is here. What’s more, the final specs have been confirmed.

Leagoo KIICAA Mix specs

All-screen Design

5.5 inch SHARP FHD Display

MT6750T 1.5Ghz 8-core CPU

3GB RAM / 32GB ROM

OV 13MP+2MP /Rear Dual Camera

OV 13MP /Front Camer

90% /Screen-to-body Ratio

Type-C Lose-less Digital Audio Output

CAT 6 / 4G Network

0.1S Unlock/ Front-mounted Fingerprint ID

LG 3000mAH / Battery

5V2A / Quick Charge

Android 7.0 OS

Leagoo KIICAA Mix Design

KIICAA Mix adopted extreme simple design, removed excessive lines and outline, making the corners fruity and natural. With Tri-bezel-less design, KIICAA Mix’s screen occupation ratio can be up to 90%, plus 2.5D water drop screen’s camber surface, it is stunning from whichever angle you see it. Also, having a 7.9mm thickness, proper radian transition from front to rear cover leads to a comfortable hand feel.

Small size, Big Screen

Though KIICAA Mix is a 5.5″ screen phone, its whole body is smaller than the regular 5.5″ phones and close to the conventional 5″ phones.

Bright and vibrant display

With its 5.5″ sharp 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution bezel-less screen, covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 4 glass, KIICAA Mix gives a huge screen-to-body ratio for a vast view in a smaller space. Its display looks as vibrant as real life.

400ppi Brightness

90% Screen Body Ratio

Leagoo KIICAA Mix Performance

KIICAA Mix impresses with its flagship performance. Along with Mali-T860 GPU and Samsung 3GB of RAM, it performs very well when dealing with complicated graphics and big games. The upgraded MTK6750T chip not only gives the device a fast and stable performance with low power consumption but also provides high efficiency and good experience in multitasking.

Audio

The audio encoding and decoding process in the mobile phones to specially equipped Type-C headphones is changing with the adoption of a single port for everything. The 3.5mm headphone jack often ends up in a bottleneck, and the new port can truly achieve pure digital lossless music transmission from mobile phone to headphones.

Dual Rear Camera

Equipped with OV 13MP/2MP dual rear sensors, the camera allows you to view virtual objects in your actual environment in excellent detail. It becomes easy to capture and memorize every amazing moment. Let experience be alive in memory.

Selfie Camera

Featuring a 13MP OV sensor, the front camera can be used to focus on selfie subject. Combined with the front complementary light and instant beauty function, your selfie will lean in unprecedented breathtaking effect!

Super-Fast Network

With 4G network, it’s easier and faster to browse the Internet and download apps or videos. Thanks to LTE Cat.6 protocol, the maximum download speed can reach up to 300Mbps.

Fingerprint – grade security

The Fingerprint sensor used on the Mix has an outstanding reliability while being the fastest in its class. Thanks to Smart Touch technology, it has independent ISP for storing and processing fingerprints. Crafted from premium ceramic, the fingerprint sensor actively learns and progressively improves, so your scans get even more precise over time.

Long Battery Life

KIICAA Mix supports 5V2A quick charge, which is achieved by both hardware design and software optimization. the charging process is now faster and safer. With the new type of high-capacity lithium core, the LG 3000mAh battery is not only stable but also lasting. After 600 times of charging and discharging, the battery retains 80% of its initial rated capacity. The service time is twice that of common ones.

