NOMU S30 Mini first unboxing and benchmark test video

NOMU S30 mini is an obviously different rugged smartphone. It’s an IP68-certified, waterproof, anti-drop, and dust proof smartphone. But it doesn’t have a clumsy body or heavy height that similar smartphones have. Instead, it comes with a very simple and gentle design and ultra light weight.

To help you know more details about its package, design, and performance, Nomu made an unboxing video, including the phone detail’s show and benchmark test. And it is the first unboxing video for S30 Mini for the time being. The video below, presents the device in full details so that you can get a good idea what’s it about before you place your order.

If you like what you see, it is already available for preorder on Gearbest for just $149.99. You can find it here. In addition, you can find more detailed information on the official product page here.

