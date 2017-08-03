Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Official QHD Wallpaper Leaked

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is only a couple weeks away from being officially unveiled and today fans of the upcoming device can get a taste of the new phone’s experience as one of the device’s official wallpapers has been leaked online.

The leaked wallpaper confirms the Galaxy Note 8’s screen aspect ratio, the unusual 18.5:9, with its resolution of 2960 x 1440 pixels. The new device will feature a taller, thinner display with the same bezel-less design as the Galaxy S8.

The display on the Galaxy Note 8 is rumored to measure 5.8-inches and user a Super AMOLED Infinity Display. Other specifications of the Galaxy Note 8 that have been either rumored or leaked include an Exynos 8895 or Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most anticipated devices of the year as it is Samsung’s attempt at redemption after last year’s Note 7 fiasco as well as being the first Samsung flagship to bear a dual rear camera system.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be unveiled on August 23 with a release date sometime in late September.

The leaked wallpaper can be downloaded here.

(source | via)

