Ulefone T1 4-hour battery test shows good endurance

As the latest 6GB RAM & dual-camera flagship from Ulefone, the T1 packs a quite promising 3680mAh battery which should be enough for one-day heavy usage. To dispel all worries, Ulefone made an official battery test, let’s take a look.

As shown in the video, the T1 goes through a 4-hour battery test. After one-hour online music, one-hour online video playback, one-hour gaming, thirty-minute Whatsapp video call and thirty-minute video recording, the T1 consumed 56% of battery in total. It’s fairly obvious that the T1 could last a full day without any problems. Meanwhile, the T1 supports PE+2.0 9V/2A fast charge that can fully recharge the battery in just 80 minutes.

The T1 features Helio P25 octa-core 2.6GHz SoC, 64GB of internal storage, dual rear camera(16MP/5MP), a 13MP front shooter with softlight, extensive global network support(25 frequency bands on 5 types), 5.5″ FHD display, CNC-processed metal unibody, front fingerprint reader, gyroscope and Android 7.0.

Currently, Ulefone T1 is available for $199.99 on Banggood. After the presale ends on August 6th, the price will go up to $299.99. What’s more, the deca-core, dual-camera Gemini Pro is on sale for only $239.99 on Geekbuying.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: