Vkworld Mix Plus is the world’s first bezel-less HDR display smartphone (video)

Vkworld Mix Plus is going to be available on 7th August with a promotional price of about $109.99. And we have already known much information about this phone. Except for the extremely low price, Vkworld also revealed that the display will be one of the best among all smartphones, even compared to iPhone or HTC.

The display is possible to come from LG. It is a 5.5″ IPS on-cell display with 90% screen ratio and covered by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 4. Also, it is probably the first bezel-less phone with HDR screen technology. This technology is only found on high-end flagship phone like Sony Xperia XZ Premium. There are a few devices supporting HDR right now and Vkworld Mix Plus is among them as the only bezel-less HDR smartphone.

HDR screen technology can improve display quality in many ways

Improve shadow details

Reduce over-exposure and image noise

Improve brightness and contrast

Increase image sharpness

Thanks to on-cell and HDR technology, the display has extremely high brightness, color saturation, and viewing angles. It seems even better than the screen on iPhone 7 Plus.

Vkworld Mix Plus will be available in August for only $110. Here is some main information about this phone:

5.5″ on-cell IPS display 2.5D mirror glass on front and back 13MP/8MP rear/front cameras with bokeh effect like dual camera 3GB RAM/32GB storage; TF card expansion 2900mAh battery Android Nougat

