The Xiaomi 1080p Smart IP Camera Comes Out Tomorrow

Xiaomi’s new 1080p Smart IP camera is set for release tomorrow and a picture of the device has been leaked online.

The image shows that the 1080p home camera will feature a rectangular box design with a large camera as well as a circular base, a big change from the square box design of the original. The rear of the device will also feature a USB port for transferring the recorded videos to a USB drive.

The camera can rotate horizontally on its base a full 360-degrees at a speed of 110-degrees per second and can rotate vertically up to 93-degrees, although the design doesn’t initially unveil how it will be able to do that.

The camera on the device features a 17mm 120-degree wide-angle lens and supports 1080p video, as previously mentioned. It is also capable of 18-grade gray night vision.

The camera is expected to go on sale tomorrow at a yet to be announced price. The device should be available on Xiaomi’s official online store and, as always, will initially only be available in China.

(via)

