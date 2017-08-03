Xiaomi Mi 5X Teardown Shows Us What Its Insides Look Like

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

Xiaomi announced the Mi 5X alongside MIUI 9 just las week, and today we get to see what the inside of the new device looks like as Laptopmain has published a teardown of the Xiaomi mid-range phone.

Cracking open the Mi 5X seems to look simple enough as the teardown shows that one only needs to remove the SIM card tray, remove the two screws flanking the USB Type-C port, then use a suction cup as well as a pick to remove the back cover.

Once opened, the device’s non-removable battery and three-stage design are revealed. The battery and the usual RF cables and connectors as well as the screws securing the main motherboard and USB board must then be removed.

Several components, such as the dual rear camera system, front-facing camera, and fingerprint sensor are attached to the main motherboard and can be removed as well. The devices loudspeaker and vibration motor can also be removed from the USB board.

Lastly, the USB board combines both the USB Type-C port as well as the device’s 3.5mm headset port.

The Mi 5X features a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3080mAh battery. It’s also equipped with a dual rear camera system that consists of two 12-megapixel sensors and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

RELATED: Xiaomi Mi 5X Sales Commenced Today In China

The Xioami Mi 5X is already available in China for a price tag of 1,499 Yuan and is available in several color options including Black, Gold, and Rose Gold.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: