Dodocool DC35 is a Multifunctional USB Type-C Hub with power delivery

Dodocool is releasing very interesting and useful accessories lately. The Dodocool DC35 7-in-1 Multifunction USB-C Hub with Power Delivery is an ideal solution for laptops and other devices with an available USB-C port or Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C) port. It enables you to charge your MacBook Pro, MacBook, Google Chromebook Pixel or other USB Power Delivery supported Type-C devices with their original charging cable. In addition, it can simultaneously stream videos via either the HDMI or VGA port and transfer files through the USB 3.0 ports. You can also enjoy a wired Ethernet connection at up to 10/100/1000Mbps.

As always, the build quality of the hub is of high standards although it is made of ABS plastic. Besides, quality is not only defined by the build material but the finish and manufacturing process as well. The hub includes 1 * USB 3.1 Type-C connector, 1 * USB 3.1 Type-C Power Delivery charging port, 3 * USB 3.0 Type-A port, 1 * HDMI port, 1 * VGA port, and 1 * RJ-45 port. You can see the full details on the official product page and follow the links to Amazon sites to get it for just $45.99, 29% off the original price.

