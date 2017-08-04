Gearbest offers Vkworld Mix Plus for just $99.99 (coupon)

Vkworld Mix Plus started its presale period as the first device of the company in the new, all-screen era that is taking place the last couple of years in mobile industry. The company chose Gearbest to be its exclusive partner during that period and the online retailer is offering a discount coupon that brings the price down to $99.99 from August 7th to August 14th.

It is for 100 units every day and you get the discount by using coupon GBVKMIX during checkout. After the 100 units are sold every day, the price will climb to $109.99, still an awesome price for an all-screen device. You can find the dedicated offer page here. In addition, if you buy the device and share the activity with your friends, you will get the chance to win a free Vkworld phone. Also, you can buy a car charger as an addon item for $0.99 instead of $9.99.

Vkworld Mix Plus specs

5.5″ on-cell IPS display

2.5D mirror glass on front and back

13MP/8MP rear/front cameras with bokeh effect like dual camera

3GB RAM/32GB storage; TF card expansion

2900mAh battery

Android Nougat

