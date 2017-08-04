The new CubotDirect UK takes off with Cubot V2 offer on Amazon (coupon)

Recently, Cubot launched its CubotDirect page on Facebook to better serve its customers in Europe via the UK Amazon site. To celebrate the launch, the company is offering a discount coupon for the Cubot V2 smartband. It is the first big promotion on Amazon UK with other to come soon. The offer is valid from August 3d to August 12th and to receive the 37% discount, all you have to do is use coupon 8O672Q2K during checkout. The final price goes down to 16.99 British Pounds.

The customer who is used to shopping on Amazon, this new Facebook page will make his life easier as he will be informed about the offers in advance.

Cubot Band V2 weighs only 20 grams and features a 0.88-inch OLED display sporting a resolution of 128 x 32 pixels. It is compatible with all Android smartphones running Android 4.3 or above and iOS smartphones running on iOS 8 and above. It comes with Bluetooth 4.0 built-in as well for seamless connectivity. It makes use of aluminum and its band is made of TPU, the length of which you can adjust according to your preference. It is fueled by an 80mAh battery which provided it an operating time of 5-6 days and a standby time of 30 days. Further, there is IP65 waterproofing certification making it an ideal accessory for you.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: