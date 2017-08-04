The Sharp Aquos S2 Is Pretty Much Official, Launching on August 8

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

The beautiful Sharp Aquos S2 is officially launching in the next couple of days, according to an announcement by the Japanese company. Sharp will be holding a global launch conference on August 8, 2017, in Beijing, China.

The Sharp Aquos S2 is one of the first smartphones to have a truly bezel-less display, with its display going from edge-to-edge and only having small cutouts for the earpiece and front camera. It’s also the first device to launch with a fingerprint sensor embedded under the display.

“The core of full screen design is to break through the technology limit, achieve the double sense of holding and visual comfort, and provide the ultimate experience for users,” said Dr. Luo Zhongsheng, CEO of SHARP/InFocus Mobile.

As previous reports have stated, the Sharp Aquos S2 will feature a 5.5-inch 4K display, a dual rear camera system with a 12-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, up to 6GB of RAM, and either a Snapdragon 660 or Snapdragon 330 processor.

