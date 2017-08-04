Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Spotted on Geekbench

A new listing spotted on the Geekbench database reveals what looks like the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. Listed as the Sony G8441, the same model number was previously spotted on the AnTuTu database.

According to the listing, the device will be equipped with a Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful chip, as well as 4GB of RAM. The listing also shows the device running on Android 8.0, possibly the latest Developer Preview of Google’s latest operating system.

Previous reports have hinted that the Xperia XZ1 Compact will also feature a 4.6-inch 720p display and a 2,800mAh battery. The combination of its small, lower resolution display as well as the Snapdragon 835 may mean that the Xperia XZ1 Compact could feature a rather impressive battery life.

The device may also be one of the first to come with Android 8.0 out of the box as it is expected to be launched during Sony’s scheduled press conference on August 31, a day before the start of IFA Berlin.

