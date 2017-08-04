Unnamed Huawei Honor Tablet Spotted on TENAA

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

A new and unnamed Huawei Honor tablet has been spotted on TENAA, giving us a glimpse of how it looks like as well as what it’s packing.

According to the listing, which lists the tablet as having the model number BG2-UO1, the new device features a 7-inch display with a screen resolution of 1024 x 600 pixels, a yet to be named quad-core processor with a clock speed of 1.4GHz, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

The listing also states that the new tablet will be available in two color options including Streamer Gold and Sky Gray and that it will come with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with Huawei’s EMUI 5.0 or 5.1 skin on top.

With the device already certified by TENAA, it won’t be long until Huawei finally launches the device in China. While no information on its pricing was listed, it will probably be another budget offering from the company with a price of tag of no more than $150 given its specifications.

