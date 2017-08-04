Unofficial Case Images Hint at Google Pixel 2 XL Size

We may already have a hint of exactly how big the Google Pixel 2 XL will be as a Reddit user shared real life photos of an unofficial case purchased from Amazon, one of many already listed online.

The pictures show the case being sized up against the original Pixel, the Samsung Galaxy S8, as well as the Nexus 6P. One thing of note though is that the case features an opening for a 3.5mm jack, something that previous reports have already revealed that the Pixel 2 series won’t have. This could mean that this specific case manufacturer may not have the complete specifications of the Pixel 2 XL yet and the case could very well not be a completely accurate representation of the device.

RELATED: Case Images Reveal Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Design

The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are both expected to be released sometime later this year and will feature a rather different design that their predecessors. As previously leaked images and renders have shown, both of the new devices will come with almost bezel-less displays and will feature the currently trending aspect ratio of 18:9. Both devices are also expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor as well as 4GB of RAM.

(source | via)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: