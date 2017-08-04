Vkworld Mix Plus cheapest full-screen smartphone coming on August 7th for $99.99

Vkworld Mix Plus has been known to us for more than 2 months. Right now, it is sold only on Gearbest for $139.99. But the price will go down to $109.99 from August 7 to August 14. And customers can also get a $7.99 car charger for only $0.99.

The killer feature of Vkworld Mix Plus is its 5.5″ bezel-less display. It is an IPS display with on-cell and HDR technology. The screen sports very high brightness, contrast, and wide viewing angles. It can even compete with high-end screens on iPhone 7 Plus and HTC 10.

Moreover, the phone is built with CNC metal frame and 2.5D Mirror Glass on front and back. the camera carries a Sony 13MP sensor which can support Bokeh Effect like dual camera smartphones. You can adjust the virtual aperture to choose the background blur effect to your liking.

Vkworld Mix Plus specs

5.5″ on-cell IPS display

Samsung 3GB RAM+32GB storage

13MP+8MP camera

2.5D mirror on front and back

MT6737 quad-core

2850mAh battery

Android 7.0, OTA update

Long screenshot and screen recording

The price of $109.99 will only last for a week and a free glass screen film and silicon case will come with the device. Get it now on Gearbest. Also, Vkworld’s summer promotion is also on-going. You can get the F2 and Z3310 for just $55.99 and $19.99 respectively. Find out about them here.

