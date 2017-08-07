Dodocool DA69 Portable Solar Charger with 10000mAh integrated battery

For years humanity has been looking for ways to take advantage the most powerful energy source: Sun. Through these years, solar panels became the mainstream means used to harvest suns energy and convert it into electricity. Solar panels are now lightweight and efficient enough to power mobile devices. Dodocool took advantage of the advance in technology and built DA69 Solar charger that has a 10.000mAh battery integrated. A perfect combination, especially if you live in a sunny country like Greece.

Its compact size and foldable design make it fit into your backpack easily. You could charge your devices while enjoying hiking, trekking or other outdoor activities as the built-in 12W SunPower polysilicon solar panels have a conversion efficiency is up to 22%. Also, it features 2 USB ports so you can charge 2 devices simultaneously. It automatically detects your device and delivers the fastest possible speed (up to 2.1 amps per port or 2.1 amps overall). During solar charging, it charges connected devices first.

It is now available on Amazon US for $45.59 (64% off) and in European Amazon stores for €49.99 as well as in Canada, Japan, and Mexico with equal discounts. Visit the product page for more detailed information and to choose the Amazon link according to your country.

