Entry-level Dual Camera Ulefone S8 Pro official launch for just $79.99

Ulefone just last week, released the 6GB RAM, dual-camera flagship device Ulefone T1. Following closely behind is the launch of a budget dual camera phone, Ulefone S8 Pro, which is available for merely $79.99. What can you expect from this device? Let’s check it out.

Like its predecessor Ulefone S8, the S8 Pro comes with dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP main shooter to capture the main object and a 5MP sub sensor to capture depth information. This allows for DSLR-level Bokeh effect. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 5MP sensor paired with a softlight for enhanced selfie experience.

As far as internal hardware is concerned, the S8 Pro is superior to the S8 model. The new S8 Pro’s powered by MT6737 quad-core 1.3Hz SoC with 4G LTE network support, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. It also packs a 3000mAh battery which should offer you enough juice for one-day usage. Also, there is a fingerprint reader on the back with unlocking speed as low as 0.18s.

Through the S8 Pro is a budget device, Ulefone doesn’t compromise on its build quality. It features rigid metal frame, elegantly curved back cover for comfortable grip feel and 2.5D glass that covers the front panel. It’s worth mentioning that the S8 Pro packs a 5.3″ HD display with extra-thin bezels (just 0.5mm wide). That’s rare for phones in this price range. What’s more, it has 3 card slots, 2 for SIM cards and 1 for a 128GB MicroSD card.

Lastly, the Ulefone S8 Pro runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and is listed on the Ulefone official website. To get yours for just $79.99 visit the purchase page here.

