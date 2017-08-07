Full Specs of bezel-less UMIDIGI Crystal Revealed! (Video)

The stunning looking full-screen UMIDIGI Crystal has drawn much attention since its announcement back in May. In the previous 3 months, UMIDIGI has been taking a refining process to perfect the product. As the product release date is approaching, UMIDIGI finally unveiled the full specs for the device today, information that many are longing to know apart from its appealing full-screen appearance.

Corning Gorilla 4, Full-blown Bezel-less Screen

The killer feature of UMIDIGI Crystal is obviously the full-screen display. UMIDIGI applies Gorilla Glass 4 for the full-screen display, bringing solid toughness to a higher level. The display is going to be a 5,5″ Sharp FHD with 2.5D curved glass. The premium panel on Crystal brings a result of 30% less power consumption. The back of the device is also made of 2.5D glass.

Octa-core SoC and 4GB RAM – 64GB Storage

The higher configuration version of UMIDIGI Crystal will be powered by the hefty MediaTek Octa-core A53 clocked at 1.5GHz, in combination with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, an ideal setup for hardcore gamers and heavy users of videos and multitasking. Meanwhile, the regular version will feature 2GB RAM plus 16GB of storage, sufficient enough for regular use with MediaTek Quad-core chipset A53 clocked at 1.5GHz. In case you worry about the battery life, both versions will carry a 3000mAh battery.

Dual Camera For Wider Angle Shots

What makes the full-screen more appealing is the rear dual camera setup on UMIDIGI Crystal, which brings obvious benefits in photography. With the dual lens setup, photo quality will be greatly improved. Although this produces pretty photos, it isn’t really the main feature of the dual camera. This depth of field analysis is the key element that allows other special effects to be achieved. Such as zooming with minimal loss of quality, and absorb more details and light even in low light conditions.

Android 7.0 and Back Touch Access

UMIDIGI Crystal is coming with Android 7.0 out-of-the-box, a nice up-to-date standard setup that is found in UMIDIGI’s recent models. Since the front surface of Crystal is nearly taken up by the screen display, the touch ID access is put on the back under the rear dual camera, staying in line in a symmetric design.

UMIDIGI Crystal is now available for pre-sale subscription, visit UMIDIGI’s official site here, or learn more about the device here. Presale will start on 12:00 PM CET, 15th August. The price starts from $99 and estimated shipping is August 20th.

