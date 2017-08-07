OPPO F3 Red Variant Launching on August 12

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

OPPO is set to launch a new red variant of its F3 smartphone later this week on August 12, according to a post on the OPPO Philippines Facebook page.

The launch of the red variant will coincide with the opening of a new OPPO concept store in the Philippines. There was no information on how much the new variant will cost but it’s likely to be different than the standard F3 variants.

RELATED: OPPO F3 Dual Selfie Camera Phone is Official; Pre-orders, Price, Specifications, Features

In India, a rose gold variant of the OPPO F3 was launched last week with a price tag of INR 19,990 so it’s possible that the red variant will carry a similar price tag.

(source)

Always be the first to know. Follow us: