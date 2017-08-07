OUKITEL Official Store 1st Anniversary Flash Sale starts today

OUKITEL Official Store is the only flagship store of OUKITEL on Aliexpress platform. The store started in August of 2016 and now it is celebrating its 1st Anniversary. As the flagship store of the company, Oukitel Official store is selling the whole product line of the Chinese manufacturer. For the 1st Anniversary, all devices will be sold at a discounted price and some of them get as much as 30% discount. Among them, the following 5 devices are the ones with the biggest discount.

Oukitel K6000 Plus with 6080mAh battery,12V/2A quick charge, 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage, 5.5″ FHD display, 16MP camera gets 16% discount off, with flash sale price being $167.99. In addition,

K10000 Pro with 10000mAh battery, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage, 5.5″ FHD display, and 13MP camera is selling at $177.99 with 11% off.

The new version of U11 Plus with dual 16MP cameras, 5.7″ FHD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage and 3700mAh battery gets the biggest discount (29%), with its flash sale price being only $141.99. Also, the U16 Max is the only 6″ smartphone in their portfolio so far. It features a 6″ HD display, 3GB RAM and 32GB of storage along with 4000mAh battery and 13MP camera. You can get it for $118.49, 21% off its original price.

Lastly, U20 Plus is the first dual rear camera smartphone of the company and besides the dual rear camera, it also gets sports a 5.5″ FHD display, 3300mAh battery 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage. It sells for 21% off at $88.87.

If none of the above models catches your attention, you can check out more discounts for other interesting devices the Official Store 1st Anniversary flash sale. You will automatically get $2 for orders above $99, $20 off for order over $499 and $50 off for orders over $888. The event starts today and ends on August 15th.

