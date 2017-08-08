The Blackview A7 Is the Cheapest Dual Rear Camera Smartphone in the Market

Last month, Blackview A7 unveiled its latest budget smartphone the A7, which turns out to be the cheapest dual rear camera smartphone in the market with a price tag of only $39.99.

The Blackview A7’s dual rear camera system is composed of a Samsung S5K4E2 5.0-megapixel main sensor and a Samsung GC0310 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. On the other hand, the front-facing camera of the A7 uses a Samsung GC2385 2-megapixel sensor.

As for the rest of the A7, it features a 5.0-inch full HD 1080p display, a MediaTek MT6580A 1.3GHz quad-core processors, 1GB of RAM, and 8GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a 2,800mAh battery and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The Blackview A7 is available in several color options including Black, Blue, Gold, and White. As previously mentioned, the A7 is priced at only $39.99 and can be purchased through AliExpress.

