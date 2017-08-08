Connect All Your Devices With the Dodocool DC43 USB 3.0 Hub

It isn’t uncommon for people to have multiple devices with them when they’re out and about or even when they’re at home. And connecting all these devices to their laptops or desktop computers at the same time has become a bit of a challenge.

Dodocool wants to remedy this situation with its DC43 mini portable 4-port SuperSpeed USB 3.0 hub that allows users to connect up to four devices to either laptops or even their desktop PCs for better convenience.

The Dodocool DC43 is equipped with four SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports and is compatible with cameras, mice, printers, keyboards, flash drives, smartphones, cameras, and more. It’s also equipped with a 3.3-foot cable, making it easy to use with either laptops or PCs.

The Dodocool DC43 mini portable 4-port SuperSpeed USB 3.0 hub is available in black and is priced at $13.99 over at Amazon.

