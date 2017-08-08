The Cubot R9 Entry-Level Smartphone Is on Sale Over at AliExpress

Cubot is running a new promotion over at AliExpress for its entry-level R9 smartphone which brings the price of the device down by 21%.

The Cubot R9 features a MediaTek MT6580 quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of the internal storage, 2600mAh battery. It’s also equipped with a 5.0-inch 720p display, a 13-megapixel rear camera, a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, single LED flashes for both cameras, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The R9 is available in several color options including Black, Gold, and Blue. During the promotion, the Cubot R9 is priced at only $79.92 from its original price of $101.16. The promotion will run from August 8 to 14 so those interested should purchase their unit soon. Get your unit of the Cubot R9 here.

