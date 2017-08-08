Explore Real Scuba Diving With MGCOOL Explorer 1S (videos)

MGCOOL Explorer 1S is a premium action camera with the ability to capture 4K images and videos. Moreover, the camera is water-resistant up to 30m. To emphasize on that, the company has released two videos, that demonstrate real scuba diving with the Explorer 1S camera. The highlight of the newly unveiled videos is that that they are captured beyond the 30m benchmark without causing any damage to the camera.

The main purpose of the adventurous Scuba Diving shoot is to showcase the real power of the MGCOOL Explorer 1S. With a runtime of 2.51 minutes, the first video provides a glimpse of the underwater with all kinds of creatures and fish roaming around. The beauty of the video is that the camera has captured every single stuff with enhanced attention to detail.

In the second video, you can spot many fish and big creatures with good detail. The camera has captured each and every detail under the sea. You have to watch the video to believe the claims.

The MGCOOL Explorer 1S is a camera with rich potential since it can shoot any type of content including Scuba Diving with excellent clarity. Even after shooting the captures under sea up to 35m, the camera doesn’t suffer any damage due to its strong design and water-resistant capabilities.

The camera features a 2″ display, Novatek NT96660 processor, SONY IMX078 sensor with the capability to shoot 4K images @24fps. Moreover, the camera can shoot images up to 2M starting from 5M. Powered by a 1050mAh battery, the Explorer 1S is capable of delivering a backup of 80 minutes upon FHD video capturing.

the company provides 2-year solid guarantee.

