More Google Pixel 2 Photos Leak

More photos of what is supposedly the Google Pixel 2 have been leaked online once again, showing the front and back of the device.

The device in the pictures are very similar to previously leaked renders and images of the Google Pixel 2 including its single rear camera and its glass portion on the back being significantly smaller than the one on the original Pixel. The picture also reveals that the LED flash accompanying the rear camera actually features two LEDs.

The other leaked image, which shows the front of the device, shows what is said to be stereo speakers as well as its curved glass. The device is switched off in the pictures so it’s hard to see just how small the bezels of the front panel are but previous leaks have shown that the Pixel 2 will feature very minimal bezels.

The Google Pixel 2 is expected to feature a new Snapdragon 836 chipset from Qualcomm (the Pixel 2 is rumored to be the first device to feature the new chipset), 4GB of RAM, and the upcoming new Android 8.0 operating system.

