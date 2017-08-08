Leagoo KIICAA Mix latest live photos released

Last week Leagoo KIICAA Mix debuted in the market with the Global Registration activity offering a $30 coupon along with free silicone case and a USB Type-C headset. Until now, there have only been photos of the device via 3D renders and today the company released real photos of the device, just in time for users to enter the subscription.

KIICAA Mix has adopted an extremely simple design, removed excessive lines and outline, making the corners fruity and natural. With Tri-bezel-less design, KIICAA Mix’s screen occupation ratio can be up to 90%, plus 2.5D water drop screen’s camber surface, it is stunning from whichever angle you see it. Also, having a 7.9mm thickness, proper radian transition from front to rear cover leads to a comfortable hand feel.

The audio encoding and decoding process in the mobile phones to specially equipped Type-C headphones is changing with the adoption of a single port for everything. The 3.5mm headphone jack often ends up in a bottleneck, and the new port can truly achieve pure digital lossless music transmission from mobile phone to headphones.

Featuring a 13MP OV sensor, the front camera can be used to focus on selfie subject. Combined with the front complementary light and instant beauty function, your selfie will lean in unprecedented breathtaking effect!

Leagoo KIICAA Mix specs

All-screen Design

5.5 inch SHARP FHD Display

MT6750T 1.5Ghz 8-core CPU

3GB RAM / 32GB storage

OV 13MP/2MP Dual Rear Camera

OV 13MP Front Camer

90% Screen-to-body Ratio

Type-C Lossless Digital Audio Output

CAT.6 4G Network

0.1S Unlock Front-mounted Fingerprint ID

LG 3000mAH Battery

5V2A Quick Charge

Android 7.0 OS

