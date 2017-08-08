Maze Alpha manufacturing process and gaming performance shown on video

Maze Alpha, the model that shook the waters when it was announced back in January, hit the market about 2 months ago and it’s selling like hot cake. Maze is aggressively fulfilling the order demands right now and wants to show you its production line.

As you can see in the video, the device goes through a thorough process, from robots assembling the mainboard to workers putting all the components together to testing the durability of the whole package. In addition, the company released a video showing the gaming performance of Maze Alpha. Below you can see that it’s doing pretty good.

Maze Alpha is the only all-screen smartphone from a Chinese manufacturer (apart from Xiaomi) that is already shipping and it is available on TomTop for $189.99. It features the Helio P25 SoC along with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. Also, it comes with stock Android 7.0 OTB and a 4000mAh battery. For more information, visit the official product page.

Always be the first to know. Follow us: