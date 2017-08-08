No1 F4 Smartband is the next model of the company and it’s coming soon

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

No.1 is synonymous to smartwatches and smartbands and after the No.1 F3 Smartwatch, it is ready to release a new wearable, the No1 F4 Smartband. Smartbands have become very popular, even more popular that smartwatches mainly to their great VFM as they offer almost everything smartwatches offer, at a much lower price. Another advantage is that they sport small displays, so the battery life is dramatically improved.

No1 F4 is coming to go head-to-head with the king of smartbands, Xiaomi Mi Band 2. It’s a smartband with a monochrome monitor that supports watchfaces and features that many competing devices lack, like blood oxygen meter. Also, there are the standard features like heart rate monitor, calorie counter, ultraviolet radiation, heartbeat meter, up to 30m waterproof and so on. The NO.1 F4 Smartband features two-color straps, so it will come in 4 color combinations: black-fluo green, black-red, blue- dark blue and black-gray.

To see the full list of features and specs, you can visit the official product page here. Below, you can watch a short video presentation of the smartband.

