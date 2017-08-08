Oukitel K10000 Max goes through tortures: Lime & Cement water (video)

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

As the world’s largest battery tri-proof smartphone, K10000 Max is surely leading the real IP68 grade waterproof, dust-proof and crash-proof market. Today, the company is showing off the unbelievable capabilities of the device that survives lime water and cement water submersion.

The device is put into a tank where quicklime powder and water is poured. After the chemical reaction, K10000 Max is bearing not only water, but also heat and corrosion. We already know that when lime powder meets water, it creates heat and K10000 Max protected itself by turning off by itself due to the high-temperature protection process. K10000 Max still works perfectly after soaking in lime water, cement water and shower. The outer shell survives untouched as well, thanks to its military grade materials.

OUKITEL K10000 MAX is a well designed rugged device but also gets powerful specs. It will feature a 5.5″ FHD display with Gorilla Glass, MT6753 octa-core SoC, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage, 16MP rear camera, and 13MP front camera together with a 10000mAh battery with 9V/2A fast charge for long usage, rear fingerprint sensor, and Android 7 OS.

Available in two colors, Green with Black and Total Black, Oukitel K10000 Max is planned to hit the market by early September. The company has already started to give bonuses for its presale by giving away coupon codes and chance to buy at half price on its official website.

