OUKITEL K3 full specs revealed, 6000mAh battery with 64GB of storage

OUKITEL K3, a smartphone that is designed for successful businessmen is officially revealed. It not only sports a fashionable design but powerful performance as well. As a new model equipped with powerful hardware and budget-friendly price, K3 will be globally launched in September. Unlike other big battery smartphones, K3 features a beautiful design, offering a fresh trend in this market segment, as other models are usually bulky and ugly.

As it was officially revealed today, Oukitel K3 will come in 2 colors, Bright Black and Sapphire Blue. The device is considered to be the next best seller for Oukitel due to its curved edge design and the impressive specifications that it packs combined with the low price tag. To learn more about K3, visit the official product page. Below, you can watch a nice video demonstrating its design.

Oukitel K3 Full Specs

Basic Parameters

Color: blue, black

Dimensions & Weight: 155.7*77.7*10.3mm

OS: Android 7.0 Nougat

Chipset: MT6750T octa-core 1.5GHz ARM T860 MP3

Memory: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 64GB expandable

Screen: 5 points capacitive screen

Display

Size: 5.5″ FHD

Resolution: 1920*1080 pixels

Cameras

Primary: 13.0MP+2MP, 16MP interpolated, LED flash

Secondary: 5.0MP+2MP,16MP interpolated, LED flash

Battery: 6,000mAh, 9V/2A charger

Connectivity

Network: 2G: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; 3G: 900/2100MHz; LTE-FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20

SIM Card: 2*nano SIM or 1*nano SIM+1TF card

WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot

Bluetooth: 4.1

GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS

USB: Micro 5PIN

Earphone jack: 3.5mm

OTG: Yes

OTA: support

FM Radio: support

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor/gyroscope sensor/geomagnetic sensor

