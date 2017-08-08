OUKITEL K3 full specs revealed, 6000mAh battery with 64GB of storage
OUKITEL K3, a smartphone that is designed for successful businessmen is officially revealed. It not only sports a fashionable design but powerful performance as well. As a new model equipped with powerful hardware and budget-friendly price, K3 will be globally launched in September. Unlike other big battery smartphones, K3 features a beautiful design, offering a fresh trend in this market segment, as other models are usually bulky and ugly.
As it was officially revealed today, Oukitel K3 will come in 2 colors, Bright Black and Sapphire Blue. The device is considered to be the next best seller for Oukitel due to its curved edge design and the impressive specifications that it packs combined with the low price tag. To learn more about K3, visit the official product page. Below, you can watch a nice video demonstrating its design.
Oukitel K3 Full Specs
Basic Parameters
Color: blue, black
Dimensions & Weight: 155.7*77.7*10.3mm
OS: Android 7.0 Nougat
Chipset: MT6750T octa-core 1.5GHz ARM T860 MP3
Memory: 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 64GB expandable
Screen: 5 points capacitive screen
Display
Size: 5.5″ FHD
Resolution: 1920*1080 pixels
Cameras
Primary: 13.0MP+2MP, 16MP interpolated, LED flash
Secondary: 5.0MP+2MP,16MP interpolated, LED flash
Battery: 6,000mAh, 9V/2A charger
Connectivity
Network: 2G: 850/900/1800/1900MHz; 3G: 900/2100MHz; LTE-FDD: B1/B3/B7/B8/B20
SIM Card: 2*nano SIM or 1*nano SIM+1TF card
WLAN: 802.11a/b/g/n/, Support Hotspot
Bluetooth: 4.1
GPS: GPS/AGPS/GLONASS
USB: Micro 5PIN
Earphone jack: 3.5mm
OTG: Yes
OTA: support
FM Radio: support
Sensors: Fingerprint sensor/Gravity sensor/proximity sensor/Light sensor/gyroscope sensor/geomagnetic sensor