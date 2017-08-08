Samsung Announced U Flex Bluetooth Headphones

Samsung has just launched its new U Flex Bluetooth headphones on its website. The new headphones feature a bendable design, which can be bent up to 100 degrees, as well as a dedicated Bixby button with support for S Voice as well.

The earphones on the U Flex feature two-way speakers with 11mm woofers and 8mm tweeters, Samsung’s Scalable Codec technology which filters out Wi-Fi signals for better Bluetooth connectivity, vibration on calls and notifications, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

The U Flex is also equipped with the usual power buttons, volume rocker, and a micro USB port on the side. The headphones will be available in blue, black, and ivory although the price of the new device has yet to be announced.

