Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Announced, Pre-orders Begin Tomorrow

Samsung has officially launched the Galaxy S8 Active in the U.S. through AT&T, the new device is a new revision of the Galaxy S8 that’s catered for more rugged and active use.

The Galaxy S8 Active features a different metal body than its predecessors that is built in accordance with the MIL-STF-810G military standard that gives it a high resistance to shock and mechanical damage. It is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

The Galaxy S8 Active’s other specifications include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. It’s also equipped with a 5.8-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display with a screen ratio of 18.5:9, a 4,000mAh battery, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The new device is available in two color options including Titanium Gold and Meteor Gray and can be purchased through AT&T for $28.34 per month by signing up for a 30-month AT&T Next plan. It should also be available for a singular payment of $850.

(source | via)

